Malaba Frees “Mugabe F***You” Lumumba | BREAKING NEWS

By Staff Reporter | The Constitutional Court has freed VIVA Zimbabwe President, Gerald William Mutumanje, also known as Acie Lumumba, who was being accused of insulting President Robert Mugabe.

Lumumba was last year arrested after he had a addressed a press conference where he said unprintable words about President Mugabe.

The former Zanu PF youth empowerment lobbyist, resigned from the party after he had clashed with President Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao over empowerment deals.

On Wednesday a full Constitutional Court bench led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba struck from the court roll Lumumba’s anti-Mugabe case saying that the state was no longer interested in pursuing it.

State prosecutor Edmore Nyazamba, said they had been motivated by the withdrawal of similar charges on MDC-T secretary General Douglas Mwonzora, some few years ago.

He said they were going to officially withdraw the charges against Lumumba at the Harare magistrate’s courts on June 12