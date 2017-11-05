“Male Lions Caught Having S*x Together Must Have Copied From Homosexual Men”, Kenyan Official Sparks Outrage With Shock Comments

A Kenyan official noted for being homophobic has responded to a recent image of two male lions having sex by blaming it on gay couples ‘behaving badly’ on safari trips.

Ezekiel Mutua, the head of the Kenya Film Classification Board, said the lions have copied the homosexual behaviour from gay men visiting Kenya’s Masai Mara, and said that the only other explanation is ‘the devil’.

Even more shockingly, he went on to say that the lions would need counselling to ‘cure them’ of their sexuality’. – Metro/Agencies