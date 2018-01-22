Male Sex Robots With Bionic Manhood Launched

Sexbot company Realbotix has announced that it will be releasing a male sex robot with a “bionic penis” that would be “better than a vibrator.”

Matt McMullen, CEO of Realbotix, has revealed that his company plans to release a male sexbot in 2018. Speaking to Daily Star Online last week, McMullen said, “We’ll eventually have a male and a female platform available.” He speculated that the male robot could be plugged in to “go as long as you want” and that “the sky’s the limit” when it comes to penis size. He also says that the robot’s body would look like the male sex dolls currently made by sister company RealDoll.

So far, Realbotix only advertises “Harmony,” an artificial intelligence app that is supposed to sync up with a robotic female head. The system, which was scheduled to be released last year, has been delayed by bugs. Nevertheless, McMullen remains optimistic about the chances of getting its male version out by the end of the year. “We’re working hard on that and that’s one of the next big things we’re looking to get up and running,” he told The Star.-Agencies