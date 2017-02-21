Man Arrested For Having Sex With Own Wife

A MAN from Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a safe-house for victims of abuse and having sex with his wife in an office.

Mthabisi Mpofu (24) was caught red handed allegedly having sex with Ms Sikhanyiso Nkala at the Musasa Projects Office in the city.

Mpofu and his wife are on separation and allegedly arranged to meet secretly at the safe-house.

Mpofu allegedly gained entry into the office through a window at around 11PM on Saturday and the two had sex in the presence of several victims of abuse housed at the building.

A Musasa Projects Programmes Officer, Ms Angeline Munangwa, walked in on the couple being intimate and raised alarm.

Mpofu yesterday appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing charges of unlawful entry and public indecency.

He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to today for sentence.

“Your Worship, we were fighting with my wife. On the day I committed this offence, I received a call from her saying that she wanted to see me. We spoke and we resolved the matter. Immediately after that, we slept together in the office,” said Mpofu.

“May this court be lenient when sentencing me. I think I was possessed by an evil spirit.”

Prosecuting, Mr Taurai Hondoyemoto said on February 18 at around 11PM, Mpofu went to Musasa building where he gained entry into one of the offices through the window.

He said Ms Munangwa caught the couple having sex and called a security guard.

Mr Hondoyemoto said the security guard reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person. – State Media