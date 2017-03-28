Man Arrested For Selling Catapult

A Harare man appeared in court last week after he was arrested for selling a catapult in defiance of a police order banning the sale of such weapons in the city.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police recently issued a statement banning weapons such as catapults and axes, which they deemed a threat to peace, security and order. Zebediah Mambondiani appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbra Chimboza.

He was charged with contravening the temporary prohibition of possession of certain weapons within police districts and was remanded out of custody to tomorrow. Prosecutor Ms Anesu Matorofa alleged that on March 22, at the corner of Kenneth Kaunda Avenue and Innez Terrace in Harare, Mambondiani was found in possession of 14 catapults by Purity Meke, a police officer. Police fear such weapons maybe used to cause public disorder. Mambondiani told the court that he was not aware that possession of catapult was now illegal. He claimed police only arrested him after he refused to pay a $4 bribe. – agencies