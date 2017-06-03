Man Arrested With Fake 33 500 Rand Notes

A 40-YEAR-OLD Buhera man was last Friday hauled before Chipinge Magistrates’ Court after he was found in possession of fake 33 500 rand notes at Birchenough Bridge Business Centre.

Jairos Tarwakuona of Nerwanda Village under Chief Mabika’s area of Buhera pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mr Poterai Gwashira, facing charges of possession articles for criminal use as defined in Section 40(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

In denying the charges, Tarwakuona said: “Your Worship, the fake money is not mine. When I was arrested I had genuine money which I had withdrawn from Mukuru. The money is equivalent to the fake notes that were brought here as exhibits,” he said. Prosecuting, Mr Witness Nyamundaya, told the court that on March 23 at around 6pm and at Birchenough Bridge Business Centre, Tarwakuona approached a vendor, Karakadzai Bangwayo intending to exchange R500 with US$.

“Tarwakuona handed the fake R500 in R100 notes to Bangwayo who upon checking for security features discovered that the notes were counterfeit. The Nelson Mandela watermark was distorted. “Bangwayo had initially been alerted by Happyson Bharara that Tarwakuona had once approached him intending to exchange R200 which were fake,” he said.

Mr Nyamundaya said Bangwayo informed other dealers at the business centre that Tarwakuona had fake money and they effected a citizen arrest on him. Tarwakuona was searched and other bunches of fake notes were recovered from him. “He was taken to a police base where the notes were counted and they amounted to R33 500 in R100 fake notes. The fake notes had the same serial numbers,” said Mr Nyamundaya.

Tarwakuona was remanded in custody. – State Media