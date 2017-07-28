Man Battles Fot Life After Being Shot By City Businessman

A man from Bulawayo is battling for life in hospital after being shot by a city businessman in Emganwini suburb amid conflicting allegations that the incident could have been triggered either by a botched robbery or a fight over a woman.

Tawanda Moyo (43) of Gwabalanda suburb is battling for life at Mpilo Central Hospital under police guard after he was shot by Mr Oricious Moyo (38) on Tuesday at around 10PM.

The incident happened at the gate to businessman Mr Moyo’s house in Emganwini suburb.

Two other men who were with Tawanda allegedly fled and an ambulance was called to ferry him to hospital.

There are conflicting reports as to what triggered the incident with some sources saying an attempted robbery caused the shooting while others pointed to a fight over a woman.

When reached for comment, Mr Moyo referred questions to his lawyer, Mr Zibusiso Ncube of Ncube and Partners who confirmed that his client shot Tawanda after he had attempted to rob him.

“Yes I can confirm that my client was attacked by three robbers who pounced on him demanding cash. In defence, he shot one of them.

“As they attacked him, he managed to lock the door to his car but the two who later escaped continued to bang the door, ordering him to open it.

“One of the three men jumped onto the passenger seat which my client had failed to lock and demanded cash.

“He tried to drive off but because of the continued scuffle, he drew a gun and shot the robber who was in the car,” said Mr Ncube.

The lawyer said he could not comment on allegations that the shooting could have been triggered by a matter concerning adultery allegations against one of the men involved in the incident.

“Concerning the other side of the story on adultery, I am not aware of that part, maybe it has since emerged as investigations proceed. I cannot refute nor confirm that,” said Mr Ncube.

He said he was not sure if the alleged robbers had been armed or not.

“I would not want to say much as the issue is still under investigation and we may jeopardise investigations,” said Mr Ncube.

Sources told The Chronicle that one of the men involved in the incident was having an affair with a married woman.

“We understand that there was a confrontation following allegations of adultery against one of the men involved in this case,” said a source.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

“I can confirm that a man was shot in an attempt to allegedly rob a motorist.

“He was shot once in the ribs and is admitted in hospital where he is receiving treatment under police guard,” she said. – state media