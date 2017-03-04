Man Beaten To Death Over 50 Cents

Four men from Gwanda allegedly beat a resident to death over 50 cents.

The attacker bust open Wellington Moyo (29)’s skull, leaving his brains splattered on the roadside outside his home.

They were allegedly demanding that he should add an extra 50c to make a dollar on the money he offered to be transported to his home.

Moyo was killed on Sunday and police arrested the unnamed suspects on Thursday.

A source close to investigations said Moyo boarded the car outside a bar in Gwanda Town.

The suspects allegedly revealed that they got angry when Moyo offered to pay only 50 cents after he was delivered to his home.

“When they arrived at Moyo’s home, he produced 50 cents and the four refused to take the money, demanding 50 cents more. They argued and Moyo’s wife could hear them from the bedroom,” said the source.

“It is suspected that the four attacked Moyo with blunt objects and left him dead at the gate.”

A neighbour said Moyo’s body was discovered on Sunday morning by a nurse, Ms Ntombenhle Moyo, who was on her way to work. “She stumbled on the body right in front of the gate.

“His whole body was seriously bruised as if he had been dragged on a rough surface. He had deep cuts on both his arms and on the soles of his feet,” said the neighbour.

He said there was an indication of heavy struggle where Moyo’s body was found.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the murder case and said investigations were underway.

“Four men (whose names cannot be immediately disclosed) have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 29-year-old man who was heavily assaulted at the gate of his home.

“We are still investigating. The deceased was last seen in the company of the four suspects in the early hours of Sunday,” he said.

Insp Ndebele said Moyo’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a postmortem.

“We are appealing to members of the public to desist from violence as it results in unnecessary loss of lives.

“People should learn to solve their disputes amicably without being violent to each other,” he said. – State Media