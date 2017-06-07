Man Beds Grade 7 Pupil As Wife Attends Wedding

Terrence Mawawa, Buhera | A local man was caught having sex with a Grade 7 pupil while his wife had gone to a wedding ceremony.

Isaac Mupandawana of Guvheya Village was caught red handed by local villagers having sex with the minor in broad daylight.

The court heard that Mupandawana had sex with the St Bernards Primary School pupil two times.He appeared before Murambinda Magistrate Dennis Mangosi last week.

Sometime in April this year, Mupandawana proposed love to the minor and she accepted.

The court heard that the juvenile went to Mupandawana’ s homestead while his wife had gone to a wedding ceremony. He took the minor to his bedroom and fondled her breasts and private parts.The two then concurred to have sex.

On May 8 the juvenile was sent to look for some stray beasts.

She, however, went to Mupandawana’ s homestead where the two were caught by local villagers having sex.

The villagers later informed the girl’ s relatives leading to Mupandawana’ s arrest.

Magistrate Mangosi convicted Mupandawana on both counts and sentenced him to 24 months in prisons.