Man Brutally Kills Own Dad | BREAKING NEWS

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| A Chivi man went berserk and brutally murdered his father over family differences.

The man accused his father of failing to hold a memorial service for a late relative.

Lovemere Mutambu(29), of Muteve Village, under Headman Makovere in Chivi brutally killed his father,Marwi Mutambu(89) following a heated argument over the memorial service for the accused’ s late sister.

The matter was brought before Masvingo High Court Judge, Justice Mawadze on February 27,2017.

The court heard that the accused had an altercation with his father over the holding of the memorial service. The accused is a confined mental patient.

He picked up a log and used it to hit his father all over the body. He also crushed his father’s head with the log.

His father was rushed to Berejena Hospital where he was referred to Matibi Hospital .Nothing could be done to save his life.

“Marwi was rushed to hospital but it was too late to save his life, ” read part of the State Case.

A post mortem report submitted by Dr Calvin Maimba indicated that severe head injuries caused the death of Marwi.

Lovemore was acquitted of murder charges through a special verdict because he committed the offence when his mental state was unstable.

However he will undergo further examinations at Chikurubi Psychiatric Unit to determine whether he can rejoin the society.