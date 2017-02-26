Man Burns To Death Inside Girlfriend’s Home

A Masvingo man was burnt beyond recognition when a candle lit up the bed he was sleeping on during a weekend out at a small house’s place.

Police confirmed that Langton Mangena (35) was burnt to death at around 4am at his girlfriend’s place in Rujeko C. The girlfriend was only identified as Plax.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Peter Zhanero confirmed the development and said investigations were still underway to establish the cause of the fire.

Sadly, Mangena’s girlfriend who was only identified as Plax was away when her boyfriend died in the inferno.

Sources said the girlfriend stays in Rhodene, another suburb in Masvingo where she works from Monday to Saturday and would join his boyfriend on Sundays.

Neighbours who spoke to The Mirror said Mangena had gone to a darts tournament in Zvishavane and when he came back, he started drinking beer with his friends at Rujeko A Business Centre till late.

It was said that he came back home around 0300hrs and neighbours suspected that he could have forgotten to switch off the candle, resulting in the fire spreading throughout the house.

“His girlfriend was staying in Rhodene where she works so she usually comes on Sundays. He was alone in the room and we were woken by the noise of breaking glasses. We phoned the fire brigade and it came around past four in the morning but Mangena was already dead,” said a neighbour. Barely few weeks ago, the Mangena family lost the deceased’s brother who died in South Africa. – Mirror