Man Caught Having Sex With Dog

A Postman has been named in an accusation of having sex with a dog owned by a client he he was delivering mail to.

Brian Louis George L. Chapman was allegedly caught on CCTV having intercourse with the animal in somebody’s garage.

Mr Chapman, 21, was delivering letters in Crookston, Minnesota, in the USA when a resident allegedly captured the sickening footage.

The man said he grew suspicious when the postie entered his garage but did not immediately leave, KSTP reports.

Reports made to the local authorities say the man saw the postman “performing a sexual act with his dog” when he watched the footage back.

A police officer who watched the footage is said to have seen the same thing.

Mr Chapman was charged with second degree and burglary and bestiality.

Burglary is a felony in in Minnesota and can carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Beastiality is classed as a “misdemeanour” and carries a maximum sentence of 90 days and a $1000 fine.

Last month an animal shelter worker was arrested after reportedly having sex with a dog she was supposed to be looking after.

In January a firefighting clown was arrested after accusations he had sex with a dog. – KSTP/TheSun/Metro