Man Uses Fake O’Level Certificate to Get Enrolled

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man who failed last year’s Ordinary Level examinations was arrested at Goromonzi High School while seeking to be enrolled for Lower Sixth form using a forged results slip.

Dick Chikadza’s Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) 2016 O-Level results slip had two Us, two Es, two Ds and a C and he did not sit for Computer Studies.

He replaced the results with five As, two Bs and a C.

Chikadza pleaded guilty to charges of presenting a forged certificate or diploma to a prospective employer or institution of learning with intent to gain employment or admission.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube and will be sentenced today.

The complainant in the matter is ZIMSEC represented by its assistant security officer, Mr Lee Banda.

Prosecutor Ms Francesca Mukumbiri told the court on February 13, Chikadza went to Goromonzi High School seeking to enrol for Lower Sixth.

He tendered the forged results slip to the school officials. Suspecting that the results slip was fake, Goromonzi contacted ZIMSEC.

According to Mr Banda, Chikadza sat for his exams at Oriel Boys High School and had only one pass in Integrated Science. He was immediately arrested. – state media