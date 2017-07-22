Man Cohabits With 14Yr Old Minor “As Wife”



A 20-year old domestic worker from Gweru has been arrested for cohabiting with his 14 -year-old girlfriend.

Sydney Tagwireyi who resides at Mhizha Plot, Happy Valley in Gweru, yesterday appeared before Gweru magistrate Miss Judith Taruvinga facing one count of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Tagwireyi pleaded not guilty arguing that he was misled by the girl’s relatives who wanted his money.

Miss Taruvinga remanded him out of custody to July 24 for trial on $20 bail.

Tagwireyi said: “The complainant and her relatives including her elder sister and aunt misled me because of my money. They told me that the complainant was 17 years old and was ready for marriage. She also said she was ready to start a family with me.”

He said because he believed she was old enough to get married, he was not hiding their relationship.

“I have been buying groceries and clothes for her and her relatives and I was really surprised when they got me arrested,” he said.

Prosecuting, Ms Tafadzwa Makotore told the court that in May this year Tagwireyi proposed love to the complainant.

“On July 6 at around 8PM accused person went to the complainant’s house in the company of the complainant’s uncle and helped her elope since she had agreed to be his wife.

“The two went to the accused place where they spent the night together and had consensual sex,” she said.

The matter, the court heard, came to light the following day when one of the complainant’s relatives led her parents and police to the accused person’s homestead leading to his arrest.-state media