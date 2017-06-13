Man Crushed To Death By Elephant Inside Car

One person died and the other was injured when their vehicle hit an elephant in Victoria Falls, police confirmed.

The vehicle hit the jumbo which then fell onto the roof of the vehicle trapping the two.

Officer commanding Victoria Falls District Chief Superintendent Jairos Chiwona identified the deceased as John Obester Banana (44) who died on his way to Bulawayo on Friday where he had been transferred following the accident that occurred on Thursday night.

Mr Banana and the driver Mr Benard Munapo (48) employed by Pamusha Lodge, were coming from a boat cruise on the Zambezi River when the accident occurred.

It could not be established where Mr Banana hails from as police said investigations were still in progress, although his next of kin had been notified.

“I can confirm that we received a report of two people who were involved in an accident along Park Way near waterworks. Mr Benard Munapo (48) who is employed by Pamusha Lodge was driving a Toyota Regius belonging to the lodge with a passenger John Obester Banana when he hit an elephant,” said Chief Supt Chiwona.

He said Mr Munapo failed to avoid a herd of elephants resulting in the accident.

Some motorists rescued the two and rushed them to Victoria Falls District Hospital where they were admitted.

Mr Banana was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo because of his condition but died along the way. – state media