Man Crushed To Death In Underground Mishap

Terrence Mawawa, Zvishavane| A Mimosa Mining Company employee was recently crushed to death in a shocking accident by a machine he was operating underground.

Daniel Tagu(35) was crushed to death by a drilling machine he was operating underground at the giant mining company.

Tagu is believed to have forgotten to switch off the machine before examining how it was operating.

His overalls got accidentally entangled in the machine and he was pulled into the machine and crushed to death.

“Tagu was trapped while operating the drilling machine underground. He was crushed into pieces,”company sources said.

Mimosa Mining Company said investigations on the accident were underway.

“Mimosa Mining Company joins the Tagu Family in this untimely loss of life.The company remains determined to attain zero harm in all its undertakings.We continue to rally our workforce to remain vigilant in ensuring that safety underpins all processes,” read the statement released by the mining company.

Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Fred Moyo said the government would investigate the matter.

“We will also assist by all means to avoid such accidents in future.We are aware of the emotional implications of such cases,” said Moyo.

Family spokesperson, James Tagu described the tragedy as disturbing and painful.

“It is very painful to bury just the remains of someone you love.The accident has shaken the whole family.We have lost a selfless man who was always concerned about other people’s problems,” said James.

Tagu was buried at his rural home in Zviruvi Village, under Chief Mazvihwa in Zvishavane last Sunday.