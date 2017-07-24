Man Crushes Wife To Death As Hapless Neighbours Watch

Terrence Mawawa, Chivi| In a gruesome act that has shaken the entire community, a local man brutally killed his wife as hapless neighbours watched.

In yet another shocking murder incident, Kenias Kwangwari (36) of Tarisai Village, under Chief Nyajena in Chivi, brutally killed his wife following a domestic dispute.

Kwangwari appeared before Chivi Magistrate, Purity Gumbo last Thursday. He was charged with murder and he was not asked to plead.

For the State, Prosecutor Edmond Mapope told the court that at the beginning of July this year, Kwangwari went to their two roomed house where his wife, Naume Maziofa was doing her household chores.

While in the bedroom there was a misunderstanding between the two.

As the argument ensued, Kwangwari took a traditional ram and allegedly struck his wife on the head several times.

“Kwangwari went out of the room after hitting his wife with a traditional ram.He returned moments later, wielding an axe.He found his wife sprawling on the floor and struck her with an axe several times.He struck his wife while holding her back,” the court heard.

Kwangwari tried to conceal evidence of the brutal act by hiding the traditional ram and the axe inside the fowl – run.

“Kwangwari’ s neighbours, Yolanda and Sandra Hove witnessed what happened but they were afraid of restraining Kwangwari,” the State alleged.

The two rushed to the police and reported the matter leading to Kwangwari’ s arrest.

Kwangwari was found in possession of the blood stained axe handle. The traditional ram was also discovered in the fowl – run.

Kwangwari was remanded in custody pending continuation of trial.

The magistrate expressed concern at the high rate of murder cases in the country.