Man Dies After Downing A Bottle Of Whiskey

A man from Gweru collapsed and died after downing a 750 ml bottle of Two Keys whisky while celebrating his 21st birthday.

Midlands Provincial Magistrate Ms Pathekile Msipa waived post mortem as foul play was not suspected in Peason Sibanda’s death which happened on Friday.

According to a post mortem report, Sibanda died due to alcohol poisoning.

Sibanda’s family could not be reached immediately, but a neighbour Mr Fungayi Moyana said Sibanda – who was celebrating his 21st birthday – was trying to impress his friends by having one too many.

He said trouble started when Sibanda made a bet with his friends to gulp down a 750 ml bottle of Two Keys whisky.

Mr Moyana said later that day, Sibanda collapsed and died at Matinunura High School in Gweru where he was running a tuck shop at the school premises.

“I saw Sibanda early in the morning with his buddies on a beer drinking spree and they were stone drunk. Sibanda is said to have made a bet with his friends that he would finish a whole bottle of Two Keys whisky but it got too heavy for him and he ended up proving to a be lightweight for the toxic spirit,” said Mr Moyana.

“I was later shocked to receive news that Sibanda collapsed at Matinunura and died. I strongly suspect that it was the heavy drinking that led to his death.”

Sibanda was buried yesterday at Mkoba Village 9 Cemetery in Gweru.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende could not be reached for a comment over the matter.- state media