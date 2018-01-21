Man Dies After Wife Pulls His Manhood In Domestic Dispute

Reason Hlabani (36) of Chavani village under Chief Neshuro nearly died after his manhood was pulled by his 41-year old wife during a domestic violence incident, the Mwenezi Magistrates’ Court heard last week.

Hlabani pleaded guilty to the charges of contravening Section 4 (1) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 05:16 “Physical abuse”.

He told the court that he was left without any other choice except to assault his wife after she tightly grabbed his manhood.

“I stay with my wife and the four children whom she sired from her previous marriage. At times, those children assault me. So at some point, I told my wife that the children should vacate my homestead. While I was busy arguing with her, she firmly grabbed my manhood.

“Realising she would not let go, I bashed her to set me free. I was left is severe agony and I still feel the pain. Had I not beaten her, she could have killed me,” said Hlabani.

State facts as argued by prosecutor Willard Chasi were that on December 30 last year, at around 10:00 hrs, Hlabani told his wife Serina Hahlani that her children from a previous marriage should vacate his homestead.

Hahlani did not respond and this annoyed Hlabani who began to assault his wife with fists all over her face. A police report was made leading to Hlabani’s arrest.

After full trial magistrate Honest Musiiwa sentenced Hlabani to six months behind bars of which two months were conditionally suspended. The remaining four months were set aside on condition that he performed 140 hours of community service at Mushava Clinic.

