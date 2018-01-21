Man Dies After Wife Pulls His Manhood In Domestic Dispute

5

Reason Hlabani (36) of Chavani village under Chief Neshuro nearly died after his manhood was pulled by his 41-year old wife during a domestic violence incident, the Mwenezi Magistrates’ Court heard last week.

Hlabani pleaded guilty to the charges of contravening Section 4 (1) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 05:16 “Physical abuse”.

He told the court that he was left without any other choice except to assault his wife after she tightly grabbed his manhood.

“I stay with my wife and the four children whom she sired from her previous marriage. At times, those children assault me. So at some point, I told my wife that the children should vacate my homestead. While I was busy arguing with her, she firmly grabbed my manhood.

“Realising she would not let go, I bashed her to set me free. I was left is severe agony and I still feel the pain. Had I not beaten her, she could have killed me,” said Hlabani.

State facts as argued by prosecutor Willard Chasi were that on December 30 last year, at around 10:00 hrs, Hlabani told his wife Serina Hahlani that her children from a previous marriage should vacate his homestead.

Hahlani did not respond and this annoyed Hlabani who began to assault his wife with fists all over her face. A police report was made leading to Hlabani’s arrest.

After full trial magistrate Honest Musiiwa sentenced Hlabani to six months behind bars of which two months were conditionally suspended. The remaining four months were set aside on condition that he performed 140 hours of community service at Mushava Clinic.

TellZim

  • Lawrence Mhondiwa

    So is it the man’s ghost narrating the ordeal or he was ressurected from the dead ?????? Some of these headlines no wonder people are sometimes harsh with this type of reporting .learn to gather correct information first before you rush to print. Secondly I know people say love is blind etc I think getting married to someone older than you especially a man is disastrous ,avoid marrying sugar Gogo’s there are a lot of girls unmarried and God fearing. Think wisely before you commit yourself to marriage

  • Rangarirai

    You are a pathetic sexist living in the dark ages. So it’s okay for ancient or aged men to marry women old enough to be their granddaughter? Double standards indeed. Keep your prejudices and ignorance to yourself. The woman was acting in self defence period!

  • Tichawirirana Mashiri

    Ayas, this editor is insane, he doesn’t know what he is reporting , stupid , what’s the meaning of dead man walking?

  • mai Chibwe

    Editor please do your job. A woman cannot sire children. Only men can. To SIRE is to FATHER. How can a woman Father a child.

  • mai Chibwe

    Six months for domestic abuse, reduced to 140 hours of community service, is a joke.
    Anyone who abuses another physically, whether he/she is a spouse or not should automatically qualify for public hanging when found guilty. All offences against the person must result in hanging.

    These are offences that nobody can commit by mistake.