Man Ditches Wife After She Secretly Removes Ovaries

A woman from Binga is being divorced by her husband of 16 years for allegedly secretly removing her ovaries to avoid conceiving.

Mrs Nomia Munsaka (nee Mutale) allegedly underwent hysterectomy in 2000 and kept it as a secret until her husband, Mr Peter Munsaka accidentally stumbled upon her medical record. Mrs Munsaka had hidden her medical records in the house.

According to summons filed at the Bulawayo High Court, the couple has no children together. However, Mr Munsaka has a child born outside their marriage. In papers before the court, Mr Munsaka, through his lawyers Nyawo Ruzive Legal Practice cited his wife as a defendant.

Mr Munsaka said after discovering that his wife had removed her ovaries without his knowledge, their marriage has irretrievably broken down and he is seeking a decree of divorce. The couple married in terms of Chapter 5:11 of the Marriages Act.

“The marriage between the parties has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that there are no reasonable prospects of restoring it, more particularly in that defendant intentionally hid the fact that she could not conceive due to fact that both her ovaries were removed sometime in 2000,” said Mr Munsaka.

He also accused his wife of physically abusing and threatening to poison his daughter born before their marriage.

“Defendant has always threatened the life of the child, saying she would poison her,” said Mr Munsaka.

He also accused his wife of suicidal tendencies each time they have a domestic dispute. Mr Munsaka has since moved out of his matrimonial home.

During the subsistence of the marriage, the couple acquired a car, a five-roomed house and household property. Mr Munsaka wants the court to allocate their matrimonial property equitably.

Mrs Munsaka has not yet responded to the summons. Chronicle