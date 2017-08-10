Man Exposes Manhood To Neighbour, Begs For Sex

Terrence Mawawa, Mutare| A Rusape man pulled his erect manhood and attempted to rape his neighbour after she had turned down his request to have sex with her.

The man exposed his erect manhood after the young woman had rejected his frantic sexual advances.

Michael Chigudu(31) of Village 42, Inyathi, Rusape was convicted of indecent assault by Mutare Provincial Magistrate, Elizabeth Hanzi.He appeared in court last week.

For the State, Prosecutor Moreblessing Tapfumaneyi told the court that Chigudu went to the woman’s house around 20:00 hrs .He purportedly told the woman he wanted to discuss some important issues with her.

The woman opened the door and Chigudu asked for sexual favours from her and she declined.

The woman rushed into her house but Chigudu pushed the door and pulled her out.

He then unzipped his trousers and produced his erect manhood while holding the woman.

The woman screamed and Chigudu released her when he heard dogs barking at him.

The woman reported the matter to the police and Chigudu was arrested.

Chigudu initially told the court he was in love with the woman. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, Magistrate Hanzi dismissed Chigudu’ s argument and sentenced him to three months in jail with an option of paying a US $ 300 fine.

In passing the sentence the magistrate said Chigudu’ s intention was to rape the woman and he could have done so but the the young lady managed to thwart his efforts.