Man Finds Wife Having Sex With Own Friend

20

Terrence Mawawa, Beitbridge|A Beitbridge man got the shock of his life when he found his wife intimate with his best friend in the toilet inside the couple’s house.

Mike Siwela was stunned last week when he found his wife right in the act with Douglas Tarusenga, his best friend and housemate.

Siwela said he was coming from work when he decided to go to the toilet before going into the main bedroom.

“I rushed to the toilet before going into the main bedroom. I knocked on the toilet door and proceeded to open it, (and) I saw my wife and Tarusenga dressing up. In-fact I saw him tucking in his manhood and closing his trousers’ zip. I locked the two in the main bedroom and immediately called my mother in law,” said the heart-broken Siwela.

Siwela later tried to stab himself with a knife but he was overpowered by his in laws. He said he was disappointed there were no criminal charges for the adultery case but added he would pursue the matter with the civil court.

The police also advised him to go to the civil court.

The two have a three year old son and Siwela said he was prepared to divorce his wife and focus on taking care of his child.

“Of course I once tried to kill myself but I have been counselled and I am prepared to move on with life. I will also take the matter to the civil court,” Siwela said.

EXCLUSIVE

  • Billy Lichov

    Killing oneself for the sake of a woman! Why do people overvalue wives or husbands ?its because we do not know what is really valuable.No created thing is worthy that much.Just being around is important and sweet baba.

  • manie

    Shallow thinking. Do not judge what you have not experienced.

  • LawMark

    Siwela Hauna kukwana dai wakatouraya mukadzi wako neshamwari yacho yaikwira mukadzi wako. ko iwe waida kuzviurairei. Ita uchishandisa musoro kwete tsoka pakufunga.

  • Pakaipa

    Siwela, I thank God you did not kill yourself. She is not worth your life my friend. Move on and you will find some one better. Why stress yourself? Vakadzi vazere who are faithful. Your friend’s wife must also divorce that tJudas. Stupid tsvaka someone to have sex with kure neshamwari dzako you idiot.

  • Fair Jungle

    It’s clear you do not understand the power of emotions mate

  • Blaz

    Turf luck bro but you can still move on, even better

  • hendrix

    You also need to do DNA tests for the child Mr Siwela, otherwise makatambiswa bhora risina mweya, mwana wacho wamufi kuda kuchengeta haasi wenyu

  • Chuck Norris

    Say it again. I was about to say thag too. DNA

  • Chuck Norris

    Siwela, you locked them up and called mother in law. Siwela ka!! Muka mheni. You were right to lock them up. But after that, you should have beat the shit out of them both. And killing yourselfwas not right, next time when you catch her getting bonked, kill the lover or her and not you. I say next time because ana Siwela is the type anodzokerana nenjapisi iyi anyengererwa nechiweti.

  • Mawandla

    I bet she is Shona

  • stingray

    l think Siwela is not sexually satisfying her wife.at least she respected your bedroom by not sleeping there with your friend.

  • dilla

    You don’t know how long they have being doing it who knows they were tired of the bedroom

  • christmas

    Ah well shiz not shona but shize clumsy,Fat pig that resembles only a miscreated blood sucking vomitarian,contraindicative of a woman.what a fucken big ass bitch.she can’t even get enough of fucking that deep ass .fuck her with a 1m long stick.shez the guts she’s the nerve fuck everywhere,all the way until to the toilet fucking all along,,gguush maan ,,jeeeses maan get this hell bitch outomy ass b4i vomit man.

  • silungisn

    Siwela best friend with a Shona….thats taboo……………