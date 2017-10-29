Man Fined Goat And Cow For Impregnating Niece

A Gokwe man and his niece have been jointly fined a cow and a goat after they appeared before Chief Njelele’s court facing charges of having an incestuous affair.

The illicit affair between Gabriel Sibanda and his 20-year-old niece Brenda Silemba left the former’s wife irked leading to her dragging him to the Chief’s court. The six months pregnant Silemba, daughter to Sibanda’s sister, is so madly in love with her uncle that she is seeking to become a second wife, sources claimed.

Chief Njelele, who handled the matter said it was unheard of that people of the same bloodline can have an affair.

“This is a taboo. I do not know what has gotten into them. I ordered the relationship to stop forthwith and fined them. Initially I wanted a beast and a goat from each but ended up fining them jointly. But the relationship should stop or they risk further action,” said Chief Njelele.

A relative of the two who refused to be named claimed the two have however, vowed to continue with their relationship and are planning to marry.

“The two cannot be separated and Silemba has vowed that she is going to make sure that the wife is going to vacate the homestead and she will move in,” said the relative.

The affair, the relative said, started way back and the two have been trying to keep it under wraps but things changed when Silemba fell pregnant.- state media