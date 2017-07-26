Man Goes Beserk, Beats Up Wife Over Unpaid Rent

A Plumtree man went beserk and beat up his wife after being confronted over unpaid rent.

The 29-year-old man appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Mawere and was convicted on his own plea.

Langelihle Nkomo was fined $100 for beating up his 37-year-old wife after she had confronted him over unpaid rent. He pleaded guilty to physical abuse.

He was fined $100 or sentenced to two months imprisonment in case of default.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said Ms Kiabetso Nyathi confronted her husband on April 28 over rental arrears.

She said Nkomo became furious and struck his wife with a brick.

“On 28 April around 11PM Nkomo arrived home drunk and knocked on the door. Ms Nyathi refused to open the door and Nkomo opened it by force.

“His wife later confronted him over their unpaid rent which Nkomo was refusing to pay to their landlord. Nkomo became furious as a result of his wife’s confrontation and he hit her several times with a brick,” said Mrs Sibanda.

She said Nkomo also whipped his wife several times on her back with a hose pipe. Mrs Sibanda said Ms Nyathi fled and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house. – state media