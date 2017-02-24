Man Has Sex With Step Teen Daughter In Car

A 49-year-old man who allegedly proposed love to his 15-year-old stepdaughter on Valentine’s Day before having sexual intercourse with her yesterday appeared in court.

The man appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba facing charges of having sex with a minor. He was remanded to March 9.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on Valentine’s Day this year, at around 8pm, the man was accompanied by his stepdaughter to OK supermarket in Mufakose, Harare. They intended to buy meat and vegetables for supper.

It is alleged that the man drove in the direction of Mufakose Polyclinic and parked his vehicle.

He allegedly proposed love to his teenage stepdaughter and she agreed. They had consensual sexual intercourse in the vehicle, it is alleged. The offence came to light when the teenager gave her friend a 50 cent coin.

The friend was questioned by her grandmother and she mentioned the complainant’s name.

When the complainant was called she denied the allegations. – State Media

Her friend later revealed that the money came from the complainant’s stepfather. On interrogation, she revealed that she had had sex with her stepfather. A report was made to the police leading to the man’s arrest.

In a similar case before the same magistrate, a police constable stationed at Morris Depot was charged with having sex with a minor. Const Ngonidzashe Paswavaviri (28) was remanded to March 9 on $100 bail.

It is alleged that on February 18 this year the complainant was walking alone on her way to buy freezits. She passed through Paswavaviri’s house. Paswavaviri, who was standing at his door, invited the teenager into his house.

He had sexual intercourse with her. She tried to resist but was over- powered. He later ordered the teenager to proceed with her journey. It is alleged that three days later the complainant broke down during a school lesson.

Her teacher quizzed her and she revealed that she was raped by Paswavaviri. A report was made to the police leading the arrest of the police constable. Herald