Man Impregnates Best Friend’s Daughter

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu| In a case of total betrayal, a 30-year old man forcibly had sex with his friend’s 14-year-old daughter and impregnated her.

Justice Madhawu(30) impregnated his friend’s daughter sometime last year and the matter only came to light when the minor’s sister noticed some changes on her and took her to Gutu Rural Hospital for a pregnancy test.

The matter was heard at the Gutu Magistrate’s Court last week. ZimEye attended the first court hearing.

The minor told the court that Madhawu proposed love to her while her father was sleeping in the bedroom. However she did not respond to his proposal.

On a separate day, Madhawu visited minor’s family claiming he wanted to see the girl’s father. He forcibly undressed her and had sex with her.

He came back several times when the girl’s father was away. He also had sex with the minor several times. “He would sneak into our house without informing my father. Sometimes he came when my father was away. My father was oblivious of what was happening.

“He told me not to tell anyone and said it was a secret I was not supposed to divulge,” said the minor.

She added: “At first he forced me but I eventually gave in because he came on several occasions. When he came again last month I refused to have sex with him and I told him I was pregnant.”

Her sister who was suspicious after noticing some changes on her then took her to Gutu Rural Hospital where it was confirmed she was pregnant.

A report was made at Gutu Police Camp leading to Madhawu’s arrest. ZimEye will keep our valued readers abreast as the case progresses.