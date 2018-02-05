Man Impregnates Own Sister Twice

2

An incestuous relationship that resulted in the birth of two children has earned Chitungwiza siblings an 18-month prison stint. Never Chitisiga (27) and Christine Mudyanengava (21) from Seke, who have the same mother, but different fathers, were sentenced to 24 months in prison each by Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso. He set aside six months on condition of good behaviour.

They were charged with having sexual intercourse within the prohibited degree of relationship as defined in Section 75(2) (c) of the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23. The court heard that Simon Kaitano of Zengeza Police Station’s cycle patrol unit received a tip-off of the relationship in December 2016.

He, together with another officer Tinashe Chitsinde, were alerted of Kaitano and Chitisiga’s whereabouts on January 29, 2018 and proceeded to their homes at around 4pm and arrested them.-state media

  • Howard Njule

    This sentence is actually against their children who will be without both parents for two years. What kind of country do we live in. The parents has consentual fun in which God blessed then with two children. Here comes man to inflict pain on the children. Will the state take care of the victims whose parents it has incaserated? Any law that negatively affects children should be removed from our statutes.

  • Munya Shonhai

    A brother and sister who consentually have a sexual relationship are morally guilty and have committed a moral offense than a criminal offense. I don’t see how their relationship falls under criminal offenses since they have not wronged anyone except themselves. Their offense should be presided by traditional chief and be fined a goat or a cow rather than a prison sentence. Theirs is the same as a gay relationship where two adults consent to the act and there is absence of rape. Where there is the absence of rape then the offense should be of a moral nature not a criminal one.