Man Killed, 3 Others Injured In Deadly Shootout With Cops

A shootout between five men and police left one person dead and hundreds of Olievenhoutbosch residents who had gathered at the scene shocked.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, they found a light motor vehicle lying on the side of the road in a ditch this morning with someone inside.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had already succumbed to his gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene,” said Meiring in a statement.

“Three other men were found just a short distance from their light motor vehicle. Paramedics assessed the men and found that they had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” he said.

Meiring said three of the injured men were escorted by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to the local hospital and one of the men escaped the shootout with no injuries.

Police spokesperson, Captain Thomas Mufamadi told the Star that local authorities trying to investigate the shootout.- IOL