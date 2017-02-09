Man Kills Brother For Assaulting Parents

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi| A Chiredzi man brutally murdered his brother who pushed their parents to the ground following an altercation.

Edward Muchini(24) of Village 2,Chiwichabeture Triangle assaulted his brother James Muchini(26) several times with a sharp object until the latter died on the spot.

The matter was heard by Masvingo High Court Judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze last week.

Facts were that Edward intervened in a heated argument between James and their parents-Tinarwo Muchini(father) and Josephine Mada(mother).

The couple wanted to stop James from yoking the cattle since he intended to plough his field. In a fit of rage, James pushed the parents to ground and Edward became angry.

Edward charged towards James, wielding a wooden hoe handle and hit his brother several times on the back until he fell to the ground.

James then woke up and attempted to run away but Edward hit him on the head.

Despite efforts by the two brothers’ parents to restrain James from assaulting his brother,the former continued to hit his brother with the wooden hoe handle.

The father, Tinarwo Muchini reported the matter to the police.

Representing the state, Batanai Matose indicated that Edward intentionally killed his brother. It was also revealed Edward did not show remorse after killing his brother.

Edward will be sentenced on February 11,2017.