Man Kills Father By Stoning Him

A 24 year old mentally challenged man from Chiredzi allegedly stoned his father to death, police have confirmed.

Fambai Chindani of Bhobho Village under Chief Tshovani, a mental patient who is said to have stopped taking his medication in November 2014, allegedly attacked Mundawana Chindani (85) on Wednesday morning.

Police are yet to establish the motive behind the killing.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the deceased’s body was taken to Chiredzi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

“We have received a report of murder involving a mentally challenged man who stoned to death his elderly father in Chiredzi. The suspect has been arrested and is assisting with investigations,” said Insp Mazula.

She said Fambai attacked his father without apparent provocation.

“Around 9 AM, Fambai saw Chindani leaving home for Masekesa Business centre at Ndali area and followed him while armed with stones,” said Insp Mazula.

Fambai, she added, suddenly started striking Chindani with stones all over the body and head until he fell down.

Chindani’s wife Mrs Sarafina Chindani (74) who had remained at the homestead heard the noise and rushed to the scene where she found Fambai still striking his father with stones.

“Mrs Chindani screamed forcing Fambai to stop the attack but the father was already bleeding profusely from the mouth, ear and nose.

The deceased sustained deep cuts on his head,” she said.

He was ferried to Rungwana clinic in a scotch cart while unconscious and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A police report was made leading to Fambai’s arrest. – state media