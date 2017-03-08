Man Kills Friend Over “Soul Jah Love” punt

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| A Chivi man killed his friend and neighbour for calling himself by Soul Jah Love’s “chibaba” street cache-word.

The chant chibaba was coined by popular Zim Dance Hall musician Soul Jah Love.

32-year-old Lameck Charidza of Giri Village under headman Chipundu will appear in the High Court this week. He will be charged with murder as defined in Section 47(1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.



On June 3, 2015, around 1900 hrs, Charidza was drinking beer with Prosper Chamaona(24) at Mupanguri Primary School and a dispute arose between the two over who should be called chibaba.

The dispute degenerated into a fierce fist fight as Charidza indicated he was supposed to be called chibaba.

Sausseki Nyandoro, a teacher at the school, called Berejena Police after failing to stop the fight.

The two were taken to Matibi Hospital where Chamaona was pronounced dead on arrival.

A psychiatrist at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, Dr Mhaka indicated that Charidza was mentally challenged at the time he committed the offence.

Charidza’ s relatives also said he had a history of mental illness.

“He(Charidza) has a history of mental illness. The incident was very unfortunate. Nobody expected him to kill his friend although it was well known he had a mental problem,” said Charidza’s brother.