Man Kills Wife’s Lover After Catching Them In The Act

A MACHEKE man allegedly killed his wife’s lover after catching them red-handed, with his wife confirming their affair.

Godfrey Nyamasoka and Lovemore Mhakayakora are said to have been church mates and knew each other very well before the fateful day.

Nyamasoka pleaded not guilty to the murder charge when he appeared this week before High Court judge, Justice Clement Phiri.

Prosecutor Douglas Chesa presented that on October 15, 2016, Nyamasoka went to the Motali homestead at Chikumbakwe village in Macheke, where he was to meet his wife, Gladys Makamura, who had gone to visit relatives at Barrymore Farm to settle a family dispute.

The court heard that on arrival at the homestead, where her aunt resided, both his wife and the aunt were not home, but the latter arrived at 6pm and found him seated by the veranda.

After a while, the court heard, Nyamasoka left the homestead and headed in the direction which he assumed had been taken by his wife and her aunt and came across Mhakayakora, a distance away from the homestead.

The State alleges he fought and stabbed Mhakayakora several times with a homemade knife and after killing him, he returned home and called his wife’s aunt to go and witness what he had done, before he went and handed himself over to the police.

In his defence, Nyamasoka dismissed the State’s assertion, saying on the day in question, he caught his wife red-handed having sex with Mhakayakora after following her to her aunt’s place.

“After walking for a short distance, he (Nyamasoka) went to a rock and saw his wife and the deceased having sex,” Nyamasoka said through his lawyer.

“His wife was making some sounds. He approached at a distance of about two metres and asked them what they were doing.”

The accused said Mhakayakora then raised his head, saw him and then jumped at him, held him by the collar and started assaulting him.

“Accused fought back to free himself and the two continued to fight, hitting each other until the accused, who was losing the fight, called for people to come to the scene.

“At that juncture, the deceased drew a knife from his pocket and cut accused on his thumb, but accused managed to fight back, as deceased continued to attack.

“The parties struggled for the knife and in the process, the deceased was stabbed by the knife on the side, but he kept fighting.

“Shortly, thereafter, the deceased ran-off to the spot where he died.” Nyamasoka said he wanted to defend himself from Mhakayakora. newsday