Man Nearly Kills Wife For Failing To Cook Sadza

Terrence Mawawa

|An overzealous Harare man failed to contain his anger and severely bashed his wife for failing to prepare sadza for supper.

Hickman Gurupira(26) of Waterfalls, Harare was infuriated by his wife’ s failure to prepare sadza for supper and severely assaulted her.

Gurupira appeared before Mbare Magistrate, Isabel Nyoni facing physical abuse charges last week.

The court heard that on December 18, 2017, Gurupira arrived home late after a drinking binge.

His wife, Faith Gumbutsa then dished potatoes instead of sadza.Gurupira then confronted his wife and accused her of being stubborn.

“Gurupira started assaulting his wife with clenched fists and open hands all over her body.

His wife eventually managed to free herself from Gurupira’ s grip and fled to the toilet where she spent the whole night.

She then made a police report leading to Gurupira’ s arrest,” the court heard.

Gurupira was fined $ 50 with an option of spending 30 days in prison in the event that he did not pay the fine.