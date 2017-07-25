Man On The Run After Killing “HIV POSITIVE” Lover

Police in Murewa have launched a hunt for a man who allegedly went into hiding after killing his 43-year-old girlfriend accusing her of being HIV positive.

The suspect, Togarasei Mashumba of Bere Village, under Chief Mangwende, is currently on the run after the cold-blooded murder which occurred on July 20 this year.

Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza was not available for comment yesterday, but sources said the accused got to know of his girlfriend’s health status while checking messages on her mobile phone.

He allegedly left her home in a huff and came back later in the evening, before a verbal brawl broke out in the presence of the deceased’s teenage daughter.

The girl allegedly left them quarrelling and went to bed. The following morning, she found her dead mother lying in a pool of blood in a cottage located about five metres from the kitchen hut.

The matter was reported at Murewa Police Station, and the deceased’s body was taken to the Murewa District Hospital mortuary for postmortem.- state media