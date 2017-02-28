Man Prints Fake $5 Bond Notes Inside Harare House | COURT PAPERS

A Harare man has appeared in court for allegedly printing bond notes at his house.

Mr Elton Nyamudahondo (33) of Sunningdale 2 was hauled before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande yesterday being charged with possessing articles for criminal use. He was arrested for allegedly printing counterfeit $5 bond notes at No. 4836 in Dzivarasekwa Extension in Harare.

The investigation officer, Detective Assistant Nyasha Makanisa, opposed granting Nyamudahondo bail describing him as a flight risk.

Asked by Nyamudahondo’s lawyer, Mr Clemence Takaendesa, why the police wanted to investigate the matter further, Asst Det Makanisa said there was a link they wanted to pursue.

“What is the link?” asked Mr Takaendesa.

In response Det Asst Makanisa said it might prove that the accused committed the offence.

“There are no investigations otherwise you would not have brought the accused on a full docket and he would not have appeared in a trial court?” inquired Mr Takaendesa.

“If we are allowed to make follow- ups it might prove that the accused was printing fake bond notes,” replied Asst Det Makanisa.

The matter was adjourned to today for bail ruling.

Prosecuting, Ms Stylon Marufu alleged that on Saturday, February 25, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information that the accused was printing counterfeit $5 notes at his house.

The court heard that detectives went to Nyamudahondo’s house but failed to locate him.

It is alleged police gathered information that the accused was at No. 4836 Dzivarasekwa Extension in Harare.

Upon arrival at that house, detectives spotted the accused seated on a bed in a bedroom.

The court heard that he was holding a sheet of munic paper on which were printed four $5 counterfeit bond notes.

There was an HP Office Jet 5601 scanner in the room. Nyamudahondo was subsequently arrested.

The police recovered 31 $5 finished bond notes, 103 $5 semi-finished bond notes, 47 plain sheets of munic paper and 6 HP cartridges on the bed the accused was sitting on.

– state media