Man Rapes 14 Year Old, Found Guilty But Fined Only $150

SHOCK CONVICTION: Man Who Raped 14 Yr Old Girl Fined Only $150 Man Who Raped 14 Yr Old Fined Only $150 | LIVE from ZimEye Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, March 5, 2017

A 53 YEAR OLD Chitungwiza man was on Thursday convicted of raping a 14 year old girl.

Mr (name withheld) was convicted of attacking the 14-year-old victim at his barbershop in Zengeza 2. The case was investigated by St Marys Police Chitungwiza and the conviction passed by magistrate Oliver Mudzongachisvo.

The convict was on Thursday however spared jail and fined only $150.00.

There court hearings were no easy feat. Even the conviction and the eventual fining were not easy. “The case had even been closed and it was only upon the intervention of UK solicitor Masimba Mavaza that it was brought back,” the mother tells of her ordeal.

The mother on Sunday tells ZimEye.com the man is now roaming and going around the neighbourhood boasting that he is untouchable.

VIDEO LOADING SHORTLY