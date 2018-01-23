Man Rapes Minor(9), Bribes Her With 25 Cents

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |

A Bikita man sexually abused a 9-year- old girl and gave her 25 cents to buy her silence.

Gilbert Chikanda(49) of Bikita Minerals Camp appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Takawira Mugabe last week, facing rape charges.

Facts of the State case were that on December 13, 2017, around 6pm, Chikanda intercepted the minor as she was walking home and he dragged her into his house where he allegedly showed her pornographic pictures.

“The accused person ordered the juvenile to lie on his bed and he raped her,” said Prosecutor, Edmund Mapope.

The girl was quick to inform her father who reported the matter to the police.

Chikanda was remanded in custody to January 30 for continuation of trial.

After abusing the minor, he gave her 25 cents and ordered her not to tell anyone.