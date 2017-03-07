Man Rapes Neighbour’s Wife At Knife Point

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi| A daring man dragged his neighbour’s wife into a nearby bush and raped her at knife point.

The incident happened on February 13, 2017. The man, Isaac Moyo(30 ), of Maheresa Village, under Chief Mutusi, entered his neighbour’s bedroom, dragged the wife into the bush and raped her.

Moyo appeared before Magistrate Honest Musiiwa, facing rape charges last week. He was not asked to plead. Facts by the State Case were that Moyo took advantage of the absence of the woman’s husband and entered the couple’s bedroom.

He then grabbed the woman by the neck and dragged her into the bush. Moyo threatened to stab the woman with the knife he was holding if she screamed. Moyo tripped the woman, removed her clothes and had sex with her.

After the act Moyo vanished into the darkness. He was later arrested in his field.

Local villagers also recovered a torch Moyo had stolen from his neighbour’s bedroom.

He was remanded in custody to March 9.

Local villagers said they apprehended Moyo and took him to police station.

“We apprehended him and took him to the police station. Moyo took advantage of his neighbour’s absence and raped his wife,” said a local villager.