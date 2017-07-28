Man Rapes Own Daughter, Says She Is Too Sexy To Resist

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu| A local man shocked all and sundry when he claimed he raped his daughter because she was too sexy to resist.

In a bizarre and stunning scenario, the 39-year- old man from Chief Mashayamombe Area in Chivhu had sex with his daughter several times and said his 20-year-old daughter was too beautiful to resist.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his daughter’ s identify, appeared before Chivhu Magistrate, Fadzai Mutombeni last week. He was charged with rape.

Representing the State, Prosecutor Nicholas Mabvongodze told the court that the man asked for sexual favours from his daughter and she declined.

However the man got into his daughter’ s blankets and had sex with her.He then forcibly had sex with her several times without her consent.

In his defence the man said: “She is the one who started it all.Considering how attractive she is, I could not resist having sex with her.I did not force her, we actually agreed to have sexual intercourse,” he said.

The case will continue next week.

The Girl Child Empowerment of Zimbabwe has expressed concern at the high rate of rape cases in Zimbabwe.

The director of Girl Child Empowerment of Zimbabwe, Tatenda Maposa said his organisation was working tirelessly to combat cases of child sexual abuse.

“We have noted with grave concern cases of child sexual abuse are increasing with each passing day. We are strongly against abuse of women and we call upon relevant stakeholders to unite against child sexual abuse. We are strongly against the violation of women’ s rights,” said Maposa.

Maposa said his organisation was ready to work with relevant government departments in efforts to arrest the social ill of child sexual abuse.