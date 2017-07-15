Man Runs From Police After Beating Daughter To Death

A 42-YEAR-OLD Silobela man is on the run after he allegedly beat his 15-year-old daughter to death after accusing her of having a boyfriend.

Acting Midlands province police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the murder of Pamela Believer Mpanduki under Chief Malisa by her father Benjamin Mpanduki on Tuesday.

She said villagers found Pamela dead in her bedroom hut on the morning of July 12 after her father assaulted her with a stick the previous night.

“It is said that on July 11 at around 9PM Pamela Believer Mpanduki was at home with her parents when her father Benjamin Mpanduki started accusing her of having an affair with a local boy. The father started assaulting Pamela all over the body with a wooden stick and a fan belt,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

She said Pamela’s mother Ms Loraite Mupasa tried in vain to restrain Mpanduki.

Asst Insp Mukwende said after the assault, Ms Mupasa took her daughter to her bedroom hut whilst Mpanduki went and slept in their tuck shop.

“The following morning at about 6AM the mother went to check on her daughter only to find her dead. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and observed injuries on her body. The body was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. The accused person is at large,” she said.

“We are appealing to the members of the public for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.”

Asst Insp Mukwende urged members of the public to respect the sanctity of life saying disputes should be solved amicably.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect should approach any nearest police station or contact the Midlands offices on 054 221073 or 0776031578,” she said.- state media