Man Sells Wife For $4000 On Facebook

By Staff Reporter | A 30 year old Mbare man has sold his 22 year old wife to a 56-year-old man to make money.

According to the state media, Brian Nkatazo Mathe, hatched a plan along with his wife Stephanie Pullen, to steal from men by opening a Facebook account where Stephanie would lure and flirt with potential husbands online.

Nyakanyaka Msipani, 56, of Kuwadzana Extension fell into the trap and met Pullen who introduced Nkatazo as her brother capable of receiving her lobola.

Msipani is yet to stay with the woman he paid lobola for and any attempt to have quality time with Pullen hit a snag because of Nkatazo who was introduced as brother and would always be present.

“Ndakatambwa yakapenga. Hazvipere anondipa mukadzi nekuti mari yangu akadya,” said Msipani.

I phoned Pullen after admiring her on Facebook and we met and agreed to marry each other giving me a condition that I was supposed to meet her brother for lobola issues.

I never had time to caress or kiss Pullen as she kept on visiting me in the presence of Nkatazo demanding money that at one time I gave him my bank card and pin to withdraw money to use at a funeral.

He disappeared with the money and bank card for some time and I phoned Nkatazo’s sister and she is the one who disclosed to me that the two were husband and wife.

I lost more than $5 000 in total apart from the $4 000 he demanded as lobola and I paid through bank transfers.

Police yavasunga zvavo asi mukadzi ndirikumuda uye ndanga ndava kutovatora sevana vangu. I feel sorry for them.

If I am the first victim it is better to spare them from jail because I will lose the wife and money at the same time,” said Msipani who wants Pullen as per the lobola agreement.

Nkatazo, who is gainfully employed, told the state media that economic conditions forced them to hatch the plan for financial gain.

“Kutsvaga wangu zvinhu zvakaoma kunyangwe ndichishanda zvangu. Siyana nazvo wangu,” said Nkatazo.

Pullen refused to comment saying the three are in agreement.

“We are all agreeing and I do not see the need for you here. Ibvai pano,” said Pullen.

Pullen and Nkatazo were expected to appear in court on Monday.