Man Stabbed To Death Over Lover

A 39-YEAR-Old man from Tsholotsho was allegedly stabbed to death by a man who accused him of snatching his girlfriend.

Tapiwa Dube (25) allegedly stabbed Mduduzi Gumbo of Sipepa Area under Chief Mathuphula twice with an okapi knife after accusing him of snatching his girfriend.

The incident occurred at around 8PM on Monday.

Gumbo died upon admission at Sipepa Hospital the same night leading to Dube’s arrest. National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the alleged murder.

“Circumstances are that on January 30 at about 2030 hours, a male adult aged 39, was walking along Sipepa- Lupane Road from Sipepa Business Centre in the company of his girlfriend.

“The accused person who was also at Sipepa Business Centre followed the duo and caught up with them at a certain point along the said road. The suspect accused the now deceased of snatching his girlfriend and an altercation ensued. He withdrew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed the now deceased twice before he disappeared into the bush,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

He said the suspect was in police custody and will appear in court soon. The deceased’s brother, Mr Sikhumbuzo Moyo said the family was shaken by Gumbo’s sudden and violent death.

“We are one member less because of a person who clearly does not value human life. We are however grateful to the police for quickly arresting the suspect, ” he said. – State Media