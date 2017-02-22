Man Stabs Wife To Death, Destroys Family Property

A 25-YEAR-OLD Epworth man allegedly fatally stabbed his wife and smashed window panes at his parents’ house, over a yet-to-be-disclosed domestic dispute.

The incident occurred on Sunday and the suspect, Godknows Mutyoramwendo, was yesterday remanded in custody to February 28, when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Elijah Singano, who also ordered that he be mentally examined by two doctors.

He is believed to have a history of mental illness.

The State alleges that on the fateful night, Mutyoramwendo had a heated argument with his wife, Samantha Gumi, before he fatally stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

After the act, Mutyoramwendo allegedly locked the deceased’s body inside the house and ran after his younger brother, Joseph, accusing him of being disrespectful.

The State alleged that his father, Talkmore, later intervened to stop the pandemonium. The suspect then turned to his father’s house and smashed all the window panes, forcing the family to seek police intervention.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found his wife lying dead in a pool of blood.

Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted the matter.

In an unrelated matter, a serving member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Langton Chagwiza, yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate, Lazini Ncube, charged with illegal possession of two live pangolins valued at $10 000.

Chagwiza (37), who is based at Zengeza Police Station in Chitungwiza, and his alleged accomplice, Tichaona Magwegwe (32), denied the charge and their trial is expected to continue today.

It is the State’s case that on February 4 this year, detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit received a tip-off that Chagwiza and Magwegwe were carrying two live pangolins, which they allegedly intended to sell at Kamfinsa shopping centre in Greendale.

Police and the whistleblower immediately set up a trap at the shopping centre, leading to the suspects’ arrest and recovery of the endangered animals.

Their two other alleged accomplices, Ranganai Mushai and Asher Nyagumbo, have already been convicted on the same charge.

Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State. – Newsday