Man Steals 546 Cellphones…Escapes Police Station, Re-Arrested

A 26- YEAR-OLD serial thief who escaped from Bulawayo Central Police Station in 2013 after his arrest for stealing 546 cellphones worth about $35 000, yesterday appeared in court.

Blessing Gwashavanhu of Kambuzuma in Harare allegedly stole the phones and nearly $7 100 cash from shops in Bulawayo’s Central Business District.

Gwashavanhu was detained in July 2013 but he escaped from the police station during the night by using an electrical cable to swing onto the roof of the holding cell.

He was arrested again in April this year, when he stole from Harare shops and detectives transferred him to Bulawayo to deal with his pending cases.

Gwashavanhu has already been convicted of a number of theft cases in Harare.

He appeared before Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing charges of escaping from lawful custody, unlawful entry and theft. He pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody but denied the theft charges.

Mr Tashaya remanded him in custody to June 8 for commencement of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on May 17, 2013, Gwashavanhu went to Least Suppliers Shop located between Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and Jason Moyo Streets and stole $7 022.

“The accused person proceeded to the shop via the sanitary lane and bent burglar bars at the back gate to enter the shop. He switched off lights and proceeded down stairs where he opened a drawer and stole $22. He proceeded to another office and stole $7 000 and went away unnoticed,” he said.

“On June 20, 2013 the accused person went to Sterling House which is situated along Eighth Avenue and tried to open a safe using a hammer and a screw driver but he failed. He then proceeded to a store room where he gained entry through breaking a door by using the hammer and screw driver.”

Mr Dlodlo said Gwashavanhu stole a huge bag containing cellphones before disconnecting closed circuit television cables and went away.

“The accused person stole a bag containing 546 cellphones including 95 Samsung smart phones, 304 Nokia smart cellphones, Blackberry and LG cellphones. He also looted 150 assorted wrist watches, five Samsung cameras, 50 different types of earphones, 50 phone batteries, 25 Sharp calculators and $50,” he said.

The court heard that the matter was reported to the police.

On June 26, 2013, police arrested Gwashavanhu in Kwekwe at a lodge after receiving a tip off from members of the public.

Mr Dlodlo said the police only recovered property worth $500.- state media