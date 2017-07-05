Man Takes Violent Blind Wife To Court

A Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education official has dragged his visually impaired wife to court accusing her of beating him up and harassing him emotionally.Mr Felix Dube, an accountant at the Bulilima District education office, begged a court to grant him a protection order against his wife, Mrs Vusile Dube.

He alleged she also habitually insulted him in the presence of their children.

“My wife has assaulted me on several occasions. At one time she used my phone to assault me. She once gained entry into my car with the assistance of her relative and took my valuables.

“She also shouts at me using vulgar words in the presence of our minor children. She has also locked me out of the house several times forcing me to sleep outside in my car and ripped up my clothes.

“I still love my wife but I beg the court to grant me a protection order as I fear for my life. She is tormenting me,” said Mr Dube.