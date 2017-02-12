Man Uses Loud Music To Chase Out Wife

A COWDRAY Park man who wants to get rid of his wife arrives home at midnight daily and plays loud music in an attempt to make life difficult for her.

Elphina Ndlovu, a teacher, made these revelations when she applied for a protection order against her husband Milton Ndlovu.

“I am a teacher and I need all the rest I can get but my husband comes home every night and plays loud music. My children and I fail to sleep and relax because he makes so much noise. I can’t take it anymore,” she said.

The stressed woman said her husband started abusing her emotionally and verbally after the death of their son who had cardiac arrest.

“My son died because of a heart problem and now my husband says I killed him. I am tired of insults and the abuse,” she said.

In his defence, Milton said he was tired of his wife and wanted to marry another wife because Elphina was bossy and disrespectful. “Your worship, she is bossy and I’m tired of it. I bought a new car and she is always driving it. I have no chance to drive it. She doesn’t want my relatives visiting and whenever we have an argument she slaps me. I’m tired of it,” he said. Elphina requested that the order should stop her husband from bothering or talking to her in anyway as she wants to live a peaceful life. The presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova did not grant the order but advised Milton to stop playing loud music at night and referred them for counselling. – State Media