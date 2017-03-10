Man Whips Step Son To Death

A man from Umguza who allegedly killed his four-year-old stepson has been referred to the High Court for trial.

Khumbulani Sibanda (31) allegedly assaulted his stepson, whose name was not disclosed in court, and he died five days later at Mpilo Central Hospital.

The minor had been left by himself at home and went to his uncle’s homestead saying that he was afraid.

State allegations are that Sibanda followed the boy later that evening and savagely whipped him.

He was not asked to plead to a murder charge when he appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya.

Sibanda was remanded in custody to March 21 when he will appear at the High Court for commencement of trial.

Prosecuting, Miss Leanne Nkomo told the court that on October 23, 2015, the minor went to his uncle’s homestead saying that he had been left alone and was afraid.

“Accused person went to the minor’s uncle’s homestead to look for him around 8PM.

“Carrying an axe and whip, accused proceeded into a room where the minor was.

“He whipped the minor several times all over the body. Accused then took the minor home,” said Miss Nkomo.

She said the on following morning the minor became seriously ill.

“Three days later the minor was taken to Mpilo Hospital where he was admitted. The minor succumbed to the assault injuries two days later. Accused told investigating officers that one Thandazani had assaulted the minor.

“The investigators found out that Thandazani was a fictitious character and Sibanda was arrested.” – State Media