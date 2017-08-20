Man Who Accused Mujuru Of Bedding Soldier During War Battle Dies

Langton Ncube| The man who accused National Peoples Party leader, Joice Mujuru of causing the death of a comrade while she treated him to the forbidden fruit, George Rutanhire has died.

Last year Rutanhire claimed Mujuru in 1973 caused a male comrade, her boyfriend, to fight off Rhodesian soldiers while stark naked after having thrown her body to him.

Rutanhire succumbed to renal failure in the early hours of Saturday at Karanda Hospital in Mt Darwin.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs (Mashonaland Central) Adv Martin Dinha confirmed his death.

“We have received the sad news of the passing on George Rutanhire at Karanda hospital in Mt Darwin in the early hours of today from his wife with shock and disbelief. He has been unwell for some time,” said Adv Dinha.

“On behalf of Mashonaland Central, I wish to convey my deepest condolences and sorrow to the Rutanhire family and the whole family of Zimbabwe at the untimely death of this gallant son of the soil.” – state media/additional reporter