Man Wins Lobola Refund After Catching Wife In Compromising Position

A Mberengwa magistrate has ordered a family to reimburse a villager lobola he paid following the collapse of his marriage after he found his wife in a compromising position with another man.

Mr Enduro Shoko dragged his in-laws, Mr Jemu Mangena and his wife Agison of Mataga Growth Point to Chief Chigoma’s court in Mberengwa demanding his lobola made up of one beast and $622 cash back.

Chief Chigoma ordered the in-laws to pay back the lobola and the ruling was confirmed by Mberengwa magistrate Mrs Avia Matura on Thursday.

“Enduro’s wife refused to marry him after he had paid lobola of one beast and $622 to Jemu Mangena and Agson Mangena. Enduro’s wife is Ana Mangena,” reads part of the court papers.

Mr Shoko first told the customary court that he had paid lobola for his wife-to-be Miss Anna Mangena, but before they could live together as husband and wife, he found her in a compromising position with another man.

He said in embarrassment, Miss Mangena said she could no longer live with him, hence the lobola should be returned.

“I found her in a compromising position with another boyfriend before we could start a family. So she couldn’t face me and my relatives and refused to marry me,” Mr Shoko said.

Chief Chigoma ruled that Mr Shoko should get his money and beast back.

“Jemu and Agson are supposed to give Enduro Shoko his bride price back which is in the form of one beast and $622 which they charged,” said Chief Chigoma.

Mberengwa magistrate Mrs Matura confirmed Chief Chigoma’s ruling.

“Chief Chigoma’s ruling is confirmed,” she told The Chronicle yesterday.- state media