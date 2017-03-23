Mandi Chimene Loses Own Farm

Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister, Mandi Chimene has lost her farm.

Chimene’s estate was taken away by the City Of Mutare, the controversial minister reveals.

She told the local Financial Gazette the land is now to be partitioned into residential stands for the city.

Chimene seized Fairholme Farm from a white farmer during the land reform programme and then renamed it.

But the farm falls under Mutasa Rural District Council and it was not clear how the City of Mutare has obtained it.

The latest indications say the property is to be divided into a residential suburb.

Chimene is quoted by the Financial Gazette saying, last year, Mutare’s city fathers concluded that Mutare was a land-choked city due to the mountainous terrain and they were in the hunt for land from government.

“The city master plan seeks to establish new land in the general western side and the northern side of the city;

“I have not partitioned the farm into residential stands. That farm is no longer mine, it now belongs to the City of Mutare and it was included in Mutare’s master plan, which is why you read in the papers that I now have new land in Rusape although I haven’t been given the land, but it is part of the plan.”

Chimene is now eyeing Mon-Agri Farm, which is mired in controversy. The farm belongs to Christine Murembwe, a former aide to ex-presidential affairs minister Didymus Mutasa. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE